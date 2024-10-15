GSI declares Mullayyanagiri and Chandradrona ranges as danger zones

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has placed the Mullayyanagiri and Chandradrona hill ranges, along with the Charmady Ghat, on its list of danger zones.

Recently, the GSI conducted a survey to identify the causes of landslides in the hilly regions of Chikkamagaluru district. A report was submitted to the district administration, recommending precautionary measures.

Following the tragedy in Kerala’s Wayanad region, the state government instructed the district administration to compile a list of areas prone to natural calamities such as landslides and floods. Accordingly, the district administration identified 77 disaster-prone locations and submitted a report to the government.

In August, the GSI team visited Mullayyanagiri, Datta Peeta, and the Chandradrona hill ranges, studying the causes of landslides and floods in the area.

The report attributed the landslides to “mindless and unscientific” development works in the eco-sensitive region. It suggested that even the movement of heavy vehicles should be prohibited in the Mullayyanagiri and Chandradrona ranges.