IMD forecasts rain for next four days in Karnataka

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall over most parts of Karnataka for the next four days.

According to weathermen, there is a trough over central Arabian Sea to Comorin area across south Kerala and cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. There is a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal. There is also a cyclonic circulation over westcentral Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhara Pradesh extending 5.8 km above mean sea level.

IMD senior scientist C S Patil said in wake of the formation of the various systems, most parts of the state will experience light to heavy rainfall. It could extend till October 20.

As per IMD data, from October 1- 14, the state as a whole has received 87.3 mm rainfall, against the forecast normal of 74.7 mm rainfall, recorded a 17% rise in rainfall. South interior Karnataka recorded 101.4mm rainfall, a 36% excess, against the normal of 74.8mm. While north interior Karnataka recorded a 2% deficit. It received 64.2mm rainfall against the normal forecast of 65.7mm. Coastal Karnataka recorded 2% excess rainfall. The sub-division received 115mm against the normal forecast of 112.3mm rainfall. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on October 14, the state recorded an average of 5.6mm rainfall. Bengaluru urban received average of 2.5mm rainfall.