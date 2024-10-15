Withdrawal of cases subject to court’s nod: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Facing flak over its move to withdraw cases against those accused in riots in Hubballi in 2022, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the government’s decision is subject to the approval of courts. The government will present its decision before respective courts and cases will be withdrawn only if the courts approve it, otherwise, they will continue, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said due process has been followed for the withdrawal of cases.

Justifying the government’s decision, Dr Parameshwara said 56 cases came before the cabinet sub-committee. Of them, they decided to withdraw 43. They are not just the cases involving minority communities, but also cases against farmers, students as well as common people involved in protests on different occasions, he added.

The BJP’s allegations could have been accepted if they had decided to withdraw only the Hubballi cases or if all the 43 cases were related to people from the minority community, he said.