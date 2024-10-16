BEML bags Rs 866.87 crore  contract for two bullet train sets

BENGALURU: BEML, a multi-technology concern under the Ministry of Defence, has bagged a Rs 866.87-crore contract to build two bullet train sets from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. They will be India’s first indigenously manufactured train sets, which can run up to 280 kmph. The deadline for their delivery is 2026.

Owned by the Indian Railways, ICF is the largest rail coach manufacturer in the world. A press release said the contract covers design, manufacturing and commissioning of two high-speed train sets, each having eight cars. “The project marks a significant milestone in India’s high-speed rail journey and will see indigenously designed and manufactured train sets with a test speed of 280 kmph,” the release added.

The train sets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. India’s first high-speed network is expected to be operational between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 2027.

The trains will be fully air-conditioned, have a chair car configuration and offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats.