KBG’s 5-yr tenure as agriculture minister tragedy for state: Opposition leader R Ashoka

BENGALURU: In a scathing attack, Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, asserting that his tenure as Agriculture Minister from 2013 to 2018 was detrimental to the state. Ashoka accused Byre Gowda of exhibiting a condescending attitude towards farmers, particularly in light of a recent remark suggesting they have only “minimal knowledge.” Ashoka highlighted the contrast between Byre Gowda’s privileged background and the experiences of ordinary farmers, stating, “Some of us come from humble, non-political backgrounds.”

In response to Byre Gowda’s comments regarding GST meetings, Ashoka questioned the lack of informal discussions on tax distribution, emphasizing that other states manage to engage in such dialogues. He pointed out the hypocrisy in using public platforms like Jantar Mantar for political grandstanding instead of genuine discussions on fiscal matters. Ashoka concluded by accusing the government of using tactics like the “My Tax, My Right” campaign to distract the public from pressing issues.