10-year-old boy from Haveri washed away in open drain

HAVERI: A 10-year-old boy was washed away in an open drain in front of his residence in Haveri district on Wednesday night. His body was recovered by the rescue team on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that Vedant Gudavi, studying in the Grade 5 of Lion Public School in Haveri, was near his residence when the incident happened. He slipped into the overflowing drain in front of his house and got washed away in front of his grandparents.

Family members tried their best to trace the boy but failed. The search operation that began on Wednesday night ended on Thursday afternoon after the rescue team found Vedant's body stuck in a manhole.

The Haveri district and city, in particular, have been receiving heavy rain for the last 48 hours. Several roads witnessed flooding and a similar situation was created in front of the residence of Vedant. According to the family members, the boy went out to see the flooding drains and slipped into it.