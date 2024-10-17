1,494-acre forest land in Vijayapura gets heritage site tag 

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday issued a notification declaring 1,494.38 acres of reserve forest land at Mamadapura Gram Panchayat in Vijayapura as Shri Siddeshwara Swamiji Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre told reporters that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will dedicate the heritage site to the people on January 2, the death anniversary of the swami. The forest cover in Kalyana Karnataka region is around 5% and in Vijayapura, it is less than 1%. This declaration will boost the preservation of green cover, the minister said.

A senior forest official said declaring the forest land as a heritage site will enhance protection measures of the flora and fauna. The total land under the forest department in Vijayapura is 2,000 hectares. The heritage site also has two tanks which are under the custody of the minor irrigation department.