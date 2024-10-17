AICC Venugopal, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar discusses bypoll strategy

They also discussed the likely move of BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar, who could contest as an independent if NDA denies him a ticket.

For Sandur, it was decided to give the ticket to one of the family members of Ballari MP E Tukaram. If BJP announces the ticket to former minister B Sriramulu, Congress may field Tukaram’s wife E Annapoorna, otherwise the idea is to make their daughter Souparnika contest.

Though winning all the three seats is important for the party, the focus is more on Sandur as Tukaram held the seat previously. The leaders decided to finalise the Sandur candidate in two to three days, a source informed.

Talks were also held on how MUDA and ST Corporation scams have marred the party’s image and how to deal with them as BJP is likely to bring them up during the bypoll campaigning.

They also discussed the meetings that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa held that sent a wrong message of Siddaramaiah stepping down as CM.