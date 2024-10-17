Amid land allotment scam involving Karnataka CM, MUDA chairperson quits

Marigowda’s resignation comes at a time when the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA snowballed into a major issue with opposition BJP and JDS seeking Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Despite denying any wrongdoing, pressure has been mounting on Marigowda and a few others to quit.

Marigowda, however, reiterated that neither Siddaramaiah nor other party leaders asked him to resign as MUDA chairperson or to act improperly in matters pertaining to the case.

However, during Siddaramaiah’s Mysuru tour two weeks ago, several Congress workers, including his followers, gheraoed Marigowda, who was at the airport to receive him. After this, it was speculated that Marigowda would soon resign as MUDA chairperson.

‘Victory for justice’

Meanwhile, activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is a complainant in the MUDA case, termed Marigowda’s resignation a “victory for justice.”

“This is just the beginning. Soon, others, including district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa, will be forced to resign. Mahadevappa had allegedly helped his brother’s son, Naveen Bose, get a site through a settlement deed, and he too must be made accountable,” Krishna said.

Krishna challenged Congress spokesperson M Lakshmana, who has filed a Lokayukta complaint against him, to submit evidence in support of his allegations.

“Lakshman’s allegations are baseless. If he has proof, let him produce it. I will not yield to his threats,” Krishna said.