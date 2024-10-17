Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains leave city waterlogged, homes flooded

BENGALURU: Incessant rain in the past two days brought the IT City to its knees. The steady downpour since Tuesday morning led to floods in many residential layouts in low-lying areas. Chaos prevailed on roads because of traffic jams due to waterlogging across the city even on Wednesday.

Residents of Sai Layout near Horamavu and Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Yelahanka were struggling to clear rainwater that entered their homes.

The India Meteorological Department’s Bengaluru observatory reported that the city recorded 6.8 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to BBMP, rain battered Yelahanka zone, resulting in waterlogging at Central Residency Apartment. Thirteen motors were pressed into service to pump water. Waterlogging was also reported from Ramanashree California, Fathima and Bhadrappa layouts in the city.

Properties in many areas were damaged as 47 trees were uprooted. Several electric poles were damaged as branches of trees fell on them. Rescue teams from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, BBMP and the State Disaster Response Force worked overnight to clear rainwater from houses and apartments.

Kendriya Vihar Apartment was flooded again and BBMP sent tractors to shift the residents from there.

70 houses affected, 6 roads submerged in Sai Layout

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and a team of officials visited the apartment and other affected areas. The Palike provided water and food to residents of Sai Layout which was flooded. According to a resident, around 70 houses were affected due to Tuesday’s rain. Six roads in the layout were submerged and people could not move to safer places because of this.