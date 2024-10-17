CP Yogeshwara may contest Channapatna bypoll as independent amid uncertainty

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara gave all indications of contesting as an independent in the November 13 Channapatna Assembly bypoll, claiming that surveys have given him a clear edge.

“I contested five elections as a BJP candidate, but won only once. The powerful Deve Gowda family was against me with the support of DK Shivakumar. This time, my supporters have made up their mind to make me an independent MLA. I am confident that even if political parties let me down, my people will hold my hand,” he asserted at a crucial meeting he held on Wednesday with his supporters and BJP workers on Kudluru Road at Channapatna.

He said his supporters suggested him to contest as an independent even if the NDA does not consider his candidature. The workers alleged that JDS state president and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy is not giving up the seat to Yogeshwara as he wants to field his son Nikhil.

“If I don’t get a ticket, I will take a decision based on what our workers say. But I don’t need to rush. I will be the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate. There is no confusion,” Yogeshwara told reporters.

“If BJP wants to grow in Old Mysuru, I have to contest the election. I am a senior BJP member in this region. Kumaraswamy is also wise. I am confident that NDA leaders will convince everyone and give me the ticket,” he said.

“According to the information I have, BJP-JDS leaders will finalise my name. I have complete faith in party leaders. I have discussed it with leaders of both parties. The name will most probably be announced in a couple of days. I have spoken to Kumaraswamy many times in the past and with our state and central leaders,” he said.

At the Channapatna meeting, KT Jayaram advised Kumaraswamy to adhere to the alliance dharma, as Yogeshwar sacrificed Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat to Dr Manjunath, who won eventually. “Not only BJP, but also JDS workers favour Yogeshwara. BJP and JDS have always locked horns in the constituency. Now it is time to unite both by giving the ticket to Yogeshwara,” said Hanumantha, a lawyer. Many other local BJP leaders, including Prasad Gowda, Kunigere Ravi and Gowtham Gowda, opined that Yogeshwara deserves the ticket and will win comfortably.

A documentary on Yogeshwara’s achievements was screened at the meeting and his supporters shouted slogans hailing Yogeshwara as the next MLA.

Meals seized at meet

The election staff, led by Assistant Commissioner BK Binoy, who is the returning officer, seized the non-vegetarian meals arranged for over 2,000 BJP workers at the resort near Channapatna where Yogeshwara held the meeting. They found that chicken dishes and biryani were being prepared for the participants. Since it’s a violation of the model code of conduct and an inducement to the electorate, they initiated action and filed an FIR. It was a disappointment for those attending the meeting as only water could be served to them.