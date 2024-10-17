Former Karnataka MP Tejasvini keen on Channapatna, writes to AICC Venugopal

BENGALURU: In a political twist, former Kanakapura MP Tejasvini Gowda, a Vokkaliga leader, has written to AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, urging him to consider her for the Channapatna Assembly bypoll ticket. This comes just months after her return to the Congress after her shock resignation from BJP as an MLC.

Tejasvini, whose political journey is phenomenal, shot to national prominence in 2004, defeating former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in the Kanakapura -- now Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha -- constituency by a huge margin of 1,20,000 votes. Channapatna, a crucial assembly segment within this constituency, was a major factor in her landslide victory.

Speaking to TNIE, Tejasvini recalled the overwhelming support she received from Channapatna in 2004. Although her 2009 battle against former CM HD Kumaraswamy didn’t go her way, owing to delimitation, party infighting and defections, she brushed off the past, choosing to focus on the future.