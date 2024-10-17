Karnataka former CM Bommai: Not pushing son for Shiggaon by-election

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday clarified that he is not keen on his son Bharat Bommai contesting the assembly bypolls, and that he has not proposed his name either.

He, however, said his son’s name was discussed at the BJP core committee meeting, at which he was not present. “The party state president has assured that a decision will be taken after discussing it with me, and the names will be finalised,” he told reporters.

“I have neither proposed his name officially, nor submitted any application. He has been focusing on his business, and doesn’t want that to be disrupted. He is considering providing opportunities for others,” Bommai pointed out. “We are confident of getting substantial support in Shiggaon this time as well.”

Replying to former minister Murugesh Nirani’s desire to contest the bypolls, Bommai said Nirani had expressed interest, but the high command will make the final decision. “The matter of outsiders contesting, instead of locals, will also be decided by the high command. I have already held meetings with local aspirants, and over 50 people have submitted applications, with five or six serious contenders,” he revealed.

The list of candidates for the by-elections to three constituencies, including Shiggaon, will be prepared after discussions by the core committee in the next two or three days, he informed.

The core committee has already discussed potential candidates for the three assembly constituencies, with three teams having visited the constituencies and gathered feedback from locals, based on which the list of probable candidates has been submitted, he elaborated.

“Since Shiggaon is the constituency I represent, I carry a greater responsibility. Our party’s Karnataka in-charge secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, visited the constituency and held meetings with local leaders to gather feedback. We are fully prepared for the election, and I am confident of substantial support,” Bommai noted.