Karnataka mulling laws against food wastage: Minister KH Muniyappa

He said that approximately 70% of the population in India relies on agriculture. The use of millets must increase, as it will help improve health. He stressed that the production of millets is decreasing, and farmers should focus on cultivating varieties like ragi, paddy and other grains. Currently, India has sufficient food reserves for three years and is strong enough to export to other countries, Muniyappa said.

He recounted that during his high school years from 1960 to 1965, there was a four-year drought, and he had then engaged in agriculture.

The minister added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the government had launched ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme aimed at ensuring that no citizen goes to bed hungry.

World Food Day is celebrated on October 16. This day was established to honour the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of food, the right to adequate nutrition, and the eradication of hunger and poverty.