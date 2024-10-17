RTI activist Gangaraju writes to Governor Gehlot against probe by Lokayukta

MYSURU: In a fresh complaint and critical appeal, RTI activist Gangaraju has written to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, calling for immediate action against the Lokayukta in Mysuru and its officials, accusing them of misconduct and attempting to shield a major scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Gangaraju’s letter specifically points to Deputy Superintendent of Police Malteesh, alleging that the officer is working in collusion with MUDA officials and certain government bodies.

The activist raised concerns about the ongoing investigation into the MUDA scam, claiming that Malteesh is failing to maintain the confidentiality of the Lokayukta department.

Gangaraju fears that crucial documentary evidence may be destroyed, which would hinder the investigation and compromise the integrity of the case. To prevent this, he has requested the governor to issue directives for the suspension of Malteesh.

The activist argued that such a step is necessary to ensure an impartial investigation and preserve the transparency expected from the Lokayukta. He also emphasised that the Lokayukta officials are not acting in accordance with the law, and that their actions could neutralise efforts to expose the MUDA scam, a case that has already attracted public and media attention.