Shiggaon bypoll: Congress eyes win, BJP prepares for tough contest
HUBBALLI: With the schedule for the Shiggaon Assembly bypoll out, political activity has intensified in the constituency with local leaders touchbasing with top state leaders over selection of candidates.
While Congress leaders expect their party could win the seat with the advantage of being in power, the BJP is confident of retaining the high-profile constituency.
The Shiggaon bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Haveri this year.
BJP had won the Assembly seat, which falls under the Dharwad parliamentary constituency, with a huge margin of nearly 36,000 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. But in the parliamentary election, party candidate and Union minister Pralhad Joshi lagged behind by 8,598 votes against Congress’ Vinod Asuti in this Assembly segment. This proved considerable support for Congress and points to an interesting battle in the bypoll.
Generally, the Grand Old Party fields a Muslim candidate from here, considering the significant number of Muslim votes.
But this time around, the party may change its strategy and field Asuti, who gained a significant lead in the Parliamentary election, despite Bommai’s influence over the constituency.
While Congress is sure of securing votes of minorities and a large chunk of SC and STs, it wants to experiment by fielding Asuti, who belongs to the OBC Kuruba community, to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs.
Meanwhile, Bommai said, “Since Shiggaon is the constituency I represented, I carry a greater responsibility. Our party’s Karnataka in-charge secretary, Radha Mohan Agarwal, visited the constituency and met local leaders and sought their feedback. We are fully prepared for the election and I am confident of receiving substantial support.”
He, however, added that the selection of the candidate was a decision of the party’s core committee. But BJP, acknowledging its setback in the general election, could pick a surprise candidate and may not want to completely rely upon Bommai, sources said.