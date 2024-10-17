Shiggaon bypoll: Congress eyes win, BJP prepares for tough contest

HUBBALLI: With the schedule for the Shiggaon Assembly bypoll out, political activity has intensified in the constituency with local leaders touchbasing with top state leaders over selection of candidates.

While Congress leaders expect their party could win the seat with the advantage of being in power, the BJP is confident of retaining the high-profile constituency.

The Shiggaon bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Haveri this year.

BJP had won the Assembly seat, which falls under the Dharwad parliamentary constituency, with a huge margin of nearly 36,000 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. But in the parliamentary election, party candidate and Union minister Pralhad Joshi lagged behind by 8,598 votes against Congress’ Vinod Asuti in this Assembly segment. This proved considerable support for Congress and points to an interesting battle in the bypoll.