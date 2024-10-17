Thousands stand witness to Cauvery Tula Sankramana at Talacauvery

The roads leading to Bhagamandala and Talacauvery were flooded with devotees from midnight hours even as hundreds of devotees dressed in traditional Kodava attire marched barefoot to the temple from Bhagamandala.

A few devotees even carried out ‘padayatra’ from Virajpet and the temple towns were witness to the endless devotions from thousands of devotees. While the astrologers predicted the holy gushing of water to take place at 7.40 am, the same was witnessed a minute later. Hundreds took a dip in the holy water even as arrangements were in place to distribute the holy water to the gathered devotees.

Alongside the arrangements extended by the district administration and police department, several volunteers and other organizations joined in to ensure smooth ongoing of the activities during the festivity.

Increased security was deployed by the police department. Under the leadership of SP K Ramarajan, four DySPs, 12 Inspectors, 32 PSIs, 350 constables, two KSRP, four DAR staff and others extended security to the devotees.

Mass feeding to the devotees was extended by Kodagu Ekikarana Members. Apart from the traffic jam, all necessary arrangements were made to ensure smooth visits of the devotees. Several dignitaries including district in-charge minister Boseraju, MLAs AS Ponnanna, Dr Mantar Gowda, DC Venkat Raja and others were present during the sacrosanct event.