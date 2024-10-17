Tiger capture mission called off in Kodagu

MADIKERI : The capture mission of a conflict tiger in Kodagu has been called off. Foresters traced the footprints of the tiger leading back to the forest region resulting in the withdrawal of the mission.

A tiger conflicted with the farmers of West Nammale village limits near Srimangala after it had claimed the lives of 16 cows in the region.

A request to capture the conflict tiger was forwarded to the PCCF by Forest officials on orders from Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna. Permission was granted for the same even as the department staff alongside tamed elephants started a combing and capture operation three days ago.

However, on Tuesday evening, footprints of the tiger were found inside the forest region.

State Wildlife Board member M Sanketh Poovaiah, who took charge of the operation, confirmed that the footprints found at the place where the tiger attacked the cattle and the footprints found at the place where the tiger entered back to the Brahmagiri Sanctuary matched.

“A team under the leadership of Arvind, Zonal Forest Officer of the Wildlife Department, will monitor the movement of the tiger.