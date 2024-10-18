MUDA chairman’s resignation is his own decision, says Minister Byrathi Suresh

KOLAR: Referring to the resignation of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda, in the wake of the MUDA site scam, a day ago, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on Thursday claimed that there was no pressure on the former to resign.

Suresh added that Marigowda resigned on his own volition since he is unwell. Speaking to the media, he said the allegations of the Opposition are baseless, adding, “They (the Opposition) just want to make an issue out of the MUDA matter, and are accordingly giving statements.” “Where is the question of political pressure forcing Marigowda to resign?” Suresh asked.

Speaking on the by-elections, Suresh said the selection of candidates will be decided by the party high command.

On the eventuality of BJP not giving the ticket to MLC CP Yogeshwara for the Channapatna bypoll, and if Congress would then accommodate him, Suresh said all such decisions on candidates and tickets are left to the party high command.