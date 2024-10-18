Stop petty politics, let’s talk development, HD Kumaraswamy tells Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said politics should not overshadow development and that the state government must stop engaging in petty politics.
Speaking to the media here, Kumaraswamy said that so far, no one from the Karnataka Government, except for Industries Minister MB Patil, has come to discuss the state’s development with him.
They should stop petty politics, he said, adding that many industries and companies, including Toyota, are relocating to other states. The former chief minister stated that they receive cooperation in the neighbouring states, but not in Karnataka.
He accused the Congress government of spreading falsehoods regarding the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The state government should not politicise the KIOCL issue and if there are problems, they must sit down and resolve them, he said. “I am working to preserve public sector enterprises in the state. I will write to the chief minister and forest minister to convene a meeting, where I will present my documents. If KIOCL is at fault, as the minister, I will take responsibility. Beyond that, it is inappropriate to politicise the state’s interests,” he said, adding that due to the state government’s mistakes, 300-400 KIOCL workers are on the streets.
Kumaraswamy also urged Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to stop indulging in trivial politics.
Civic woes
Kumaraswamy said people in Bengaluru are suffering due to floods caused by heavy rain, but neither the CM nor the ministers visited flood-affected areas.
He said Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is now planning a new township. “Is it to help realtors?” he questioned. On the NICE project, the Union minister said the DCM had stated that the road was not widened due to the interference of former PM Deve Gowda. “Who told him not to do it? Why has he been silent all this time? Who is responsible for denotifying farmers’ land acquired for the project? What happened to the report given by the House Committee headed by TB Jayachandra?” he questioned.
The House Committee had recommended that the entire project be brought under government control and Jayachandra had also recommended a CBI investigation, he said.
On the Mekedatu project, Kumaraswamy said it would benefit Tamil Nadu. The Congress must convince its ally DMK that is in power in Tamil Nadu, and then approach the Centre, he added.
Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government in the state of discriminating against JDS MPs. All other MPs have received new cars, except for his party’s MPs, he alleged.
On the bypoll, he said, “The decision on candidates will be taken by leaders of the BJP and JDS. The NDA candidate must win.” He was responding to a question whether BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara would be the alliance candidate for the Channapatna seat.