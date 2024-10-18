Stop petty politics, let’s talk development, HD Kumaraswamy tells Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said politics should not overshadow development and that the state government must stop engaging in petty politics.

Speaking to the media here, Kumaraswamy said that so far, no one from the Karnataka Government, except for Industries Minister MB Patil, has come to discuss the state’s development with him.

They should stop petty politics, he said, adding that many industries and companies, including Toyota, are relocating to other states. The former chief minister stated that they receive cooperation in the neighbouring states, but not in Karnataka.

He accused the Congress government of spreading falsehoods regarding the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The state government should not politicise the KIOCL issue and if there are problems, they must sit down and resolve them, he said. “I am working to preserve public sector enterprises in the state. I will write to the chief minister and forest minister to convene a meeting, where I will present my documents. If KIOCL is at fault, as the minister, I will take responsibility. Beyond that, it is inappropriate to politicise the state’s interests,” he said, adding that due to the state government’s mistakes, 300-400 KIOCL workers are on the streets.

Kumaraswamy also urged Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to stop indulging in trivial politics.

Civic woes

Kumaraswamy said people in Bengaluru are suffering due to floods caused by heavy rain, but neither the CM nor the ministers visited flood-affected areas.