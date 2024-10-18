Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's kin booked for cheating ex-MLA over Lok Sabha seat

BENGALURU: The Basaweshwaranagar police have registered an FIR against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, sister and nephew for allegedly cheating an ex-MLA of over Rs 2.5 crores by promising him a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sunitha Chavan, wife of former Nagthan assembly constituency JD(S) MLA Devanand Phool Chavan filed a cheating case against the Union minister's sister Vijayalakshmi Joshi, her brother Gopal Joshi, and his son Ajay Joshi.

According to the police, Shekhar Nayak, a close acquaintance of the victim, introduced them to Gopal Joshi with a promise of a Lok Sabha seat.

Nayak took them to Gopal Joshi's residence in Hubballi in March this year and then to Pralhad Joshi's office, where Gopal Joshi allegedly asked them to keep Rs 5 crores ready for the seat, as his brother Pralhad was very influential and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened to him.