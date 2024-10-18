Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's kin booked for cheating ex-MLA over Lok Sabha seat

BENGALURU: The Basaweshwaranagar police have registered an FIR against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, sister and nephew for allegedly cheating an ex-MLA of over Rs 2.5 crores by promising him a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Sunitha Chavan, wife of former Nagthan assembly constituency JD(S) MLA Devanand Phool Chavan filed a cheating case against the Union minister's sister Vijayalakshmi Joshi, her brother Gopal Joshi, and his son Ajay Joshi.
According to the police, Shekhar Nayak, a close acquaintance of the victim, introduced them to Gopal Joshi with a promise of a Lok Sabha seat.
Nayak took them to Gopal Joshi's residence in Hubballi in March this year and then to Pralhad Joshi's office, where Gopal Joshi allegedly asked them to keep Rs 5 crores ready for the seat, as his brother Pralhad was very influential and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened to him.
When they expressed their inability to arrange the money, Gopal urged them not to miss the opportunity and to arrange Rs 25 lakhs in the meantime.
After securing the funds, the complainant visited Vijayalakshmi Joshi's house in Basaweshwaranagar to deliver the money as directed by Gopal Joshi. They also provided a cheque for Rs 5 crore to Gopal Joshi, the complainant said.
Sunitha Chavan said that they did not receive the party ticket and that Gopal Joshi began giving them excuses when they inquired to return back their money. He persuaded them to arrange an additional Rs 1.75 crore, assuring them that he would return their money back as a Rs 200 crore project bill was pending.
The complainant has claimed to have paid Rs 1.75 crore to Gopal Joshi and his sister.
The complainant also alleged that on August 1, during a visit to Vijayalakshmi Joshi's residence, she was reportedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs.
Based on the statement from Sunitha, the Basaweshwaranagar police registered a case under sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigations are underway.