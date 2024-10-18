With women’s empowerment, Congress will win Karnataka in 2028 elections: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday asserted that the Congress will return to power in 2028 to continue its programmes of women empowerment.

They, accordingly, advised newly appointed Karnataka Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy and other women congress leaders to work in this direction, at a function where she was sworn, at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan in the KPCC office.

“In 2028 too, we will come to power and continue the programmes to give economic independence to women, who should come forward for the defence of secularism and social justice. Sowmya can continue in this direction by mobilising the workers and organising the party by giving clarity on the values of secularism, democracy, social justice and the Constitution,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Grassroot push

“The Congress government has come up with many programmes to empower women. Promote the party’s agenda and plans in every corner of the state, then our party will come to power in 2028 as well,” suggested Shivakumar, adding that the party should be strengthened at the grassroot level.