BJP MLA Reddy rents house in Sandur to give push to BJP campaign

BALLARI: The battle for Sandur Assembly segment, the bypoll for which is scheduled on November 13, is likely to be intense with the entry of BJP MLA and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy into the political scene of Ballari district. Since the BJP has never won this segment, it is adopting every tactic to wrest the seat from the Congress in the bypoll.

The saffron party got a shot in the arm when the Supreme Court relaxed the ban on Reddy’s entry into the district. Reddy still enjoys wide support in the district, and the party is certainly betting on his popularity. To take an active part in the poll campaign, the mining baron has rented a house in Sandur, holding a housewarming ceremony on Friday.

However, Congress leaders quipped that the house will be permanently shut down after the poll. Focusing on winning the Sandur bypoll and retaining a strong grip on Ballari, Reddy recently promised party workers that bypoll victory will be dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.