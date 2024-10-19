ED sleuths continue search in MUDA office for second day

MYSURU : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths continued their search in the MUDA Office for the second day on Saturday.

The sleuths who conducted the search till 11.30 pm under tight security from CRPF personnels on Friday, started their search for documents related to the irregularities in site allotments including the case involving CM Siddaramaiah for the second day.

To ensure that no documents go missing or manipulated during investigation, the CRPF personnel had camped in the MUDA building on Friday night. Around 12 ED sleuths who returned to the MUDA office with two hard disks on Saturday morning continued their investigation. They were assisted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnels from Bengaluru.

According to the sources, the FSL team has been summoned to verify the documents where whitener has been used and discrepancies in Parvathi’s signature. The ED officials are said to be verifying the original documents related to the transfer of 3.16 acre land in Kesare from Ninga to his son J Devaraju which was later purchased by Parvathi’s brother Mallikharjunaswamy.

The sleuths claimed to be verifying the documents based on the complaint given by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna who had accused Parvathi and KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana of fabricating and tampering the documents. The sleuths are interrogating the MUDA record room officers and executive engineers to clarify the authenticity of the signatures.

The sleuths have even summoned MUDA commissioner AN Raghunandan and secretary Prasanna Kumar for questioning.

BJP to meet Governor

The BJP has stepped up its campaign demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and has decided to fight it legally. It has also knocked at governor’s doors demanding a CBI probe into the MUDA scam.

They have also pressed for ED raid on the house and office of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh to recover the missing MUDA files.