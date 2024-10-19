Karnataka government files IA before SC to denotify 602 acres of forest land

BENGALURU: The state government filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) before the Supreme Court, seeking to denotify 602 acres in survey number 1 in Gullahatti forest area, Harohalli taluk, in Ramanagara district. The application was filed on July 8, 2024.

The Election Commission has announced bypolls for Channapatna on November 13. It is likely to be a high-profile contest between Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, though the Congress and JDS are yet to declare their candidates.

Sources said top officials in the forest and environment departments were not aware of the IA being filed before the apex court. Documents sourced by The New Indian Express showed that in writ petition (civil) 337/1995, the IA stated that on August 8, 1916, the Maharaja of Mysuru under Section 17 of the Mysore Forest Act of (XI of 1900), had declared 4,779.36 acres as Gullahatti state forest.

The IA was filed for clearance along with the appeal pending before the Supreme Court to denotify forest land in survey numbers 1 and 2 in Peenya-Jalahalli, which is in contention with HMT. The land in contention between the state forest department and HMT is spread across 599 acres.