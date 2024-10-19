Man from Darjeeling held in Bengaluru for sending bomb threat mails

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Darjeeling in connection with the bomb threat e-mails sent to three engineering colleges a few days back.

Dipanjan Mitra, a BCom graduate, was arrested on Thursday. However, as a court did not allow the transit warrant, the accused has been given notice to appear for investigation, B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, told the media.

Mitra was booked in 10 similar cases in West Bengal. On October 4, two engineering colleges in South division and one engineering college in Central division had received bomb threat e-mails. Following a search by the police, bomb detection squad and anti-sabotage teams, the threats were declared a hoax.

The South division police had registered two cases and the Central division police had registered one case. Based on technical investigations and the IP address of the e-mails, the accused was traced to Darjeeling.