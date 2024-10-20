Congress govt will fall, will be CM again before 2028: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that he would become the chief minister of Karnataka once again as the present Congress government will not last till 2028.

Speaking to the media in Mandya on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said that people of the state would once again give him the opportunity to serve as the CM before 2028. The state JDS chief also appealed to the people to give him a five-year term as he had contributed for the state’s welfare even when he was at the mercy of others.

The Congress government will not complete its full term as the party’s own legislators will bring down the government, Kumaraswamy added. He, however, clarified that JDS will not destabilise the government but the Congress will implode very soon.

He observed that many Ruling party legislators are not visiting villages and many are upset with the functioning of the government.

“Given a chance, I will work hard and make Karnataka prosperous. No family should seek help for their livelihood and they must be equipped with skills so that they can earn at least Rs 10,000 a month. There is a need to put an end to looting of resources and state’s exchequer,” he added.

Recalling that he had planned the Disneyland-style amusement project at KRS to generate 50,000 jobs, Kumaraswamy said the project could not take off after his government collapsed.