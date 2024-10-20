Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna admitted to hospital, stable

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader SM Krishna was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Thursday after he suffered a stroke, according to sources.

The 92-year-old politician has been put on High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) for oxygen support. However, the hospital denied these developments and maintained that Krishna came for a health check-up. He is stable and will be discharged by Monday.

The sources said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the hospital on Saturday and inquired about Krishna’s health.

The former CM is reportedly unconscious and is under the observation of a team of doctors. “Krishna is likely to be shifted to a ward soon,” said a source.

The former chief minister was recently discharged from the hospital after a few weeks of treatment.