MUDA files burnt, says Union minister Shobha Karandlanje, seeks arrest of Minister Byrathi Suresh

BENGALURU: Union minister Shobha Karandlanje on Saturday alleged that the documents taken away from the MUDA were burnt to destroy evidence in the case. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh should be arrested immediately and investigated, she demanded. Karandlanje alleged that Suresh took the files related to the allotment of sites after 1997 from the MUDA office.

“Suresh had gone to Mysuru and brought all the files. Where are those files? The files were burnt,” she alleged. Questioning CM Siddaramaiah for accepting MUDA chairman Mari Gowda’s resignation, Karandlaje said they are now going to blame him for the scam.

She demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation as he was holding a constitutional post when MUDA took the decision to allot sites to his wife. Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, who was an MLA at that time, was present in the meeting, she alleged.

Returning the sites was an admission of crime, she said. “During his first term as CM, Siddaramaiah tried to weaken the Lokayukta to protect himself from the cases.

He also faces an allegation of taking Rs 1.3 crore for an appointment of a steward in the turf club,” she alleged. In the ST Corporation case, funds from the government treasury were transferred to the Congress for elections, she said.