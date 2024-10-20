Panic over loud noise from railway track near Mangaluru; Police find stones on track

MANGALURU: Locals panicked after hearing loud rumbling in the area as trains passed over stones placed on the railway track near Thokkottu overbridge on Saturday night.

Locals informed Ullal and Railway police about the incident after two trains between Kerala and Mangaluru passed over the stones on the track.

Sources from the Railway department said that the incident occurred at around 9 pm. Following a complaint from the locals, Railway police conducted a night patrol and found crushed ballast stones on the track.

"We are suspecting children placing the stones while playing near the track. However, Railways has taken the incident seriously and we are investigating from all angles. We will arrest if any miscreants intentionally place them on the track," an official said.

According to the locals, stones were aligned on both sides of the track and few women had seen two strangers walking beside the track an hour before the incident, which is being verified by the authorities.

Railway police are further investigating the incident.