It’s time to take control: Experts raise red flags on social media usage

While many of us spend significant time on social media and look at it as a medium to relieve stress and get connected with others, mental experts, including the Surgeon General of United States Dr Vivek Murthy, have raised red flags on social media usage.

Experts warn that excessive social media usage is leading to mental health issues, especially among teens, who spend three or more hours a day on social media and are twice as likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. They stressed that addressing the issue now is essential.

Dr Vivek Murthy, who was in Bengaluru recently, pointed out that young people often confess to feeling disconnected, even when they are surrounded by others physically on campus or through social media. “Being connected online does not always translate into meaningful relationships where one can truly be themselves,” Dr Murthy said. He highlighted that one challenge is how social media has fundamentally altered how people communicate and relate to each other.

He stated that over time, social media has made face-to-face communication more uncomfortable, and young people may not develop the necessary social skills to engage with others or form new relationships. Dr Vivek Murthy emphasized that this digital shift has weakened our “social muscle”, which like any muscle, gets weaker if not used, and stronger with regular practice.

Raising concerns about the negative effects of social media on adolescents, Dr Murthy said teens who spend three or more hours a day on social media are twice as likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. “Due to social media, nearly 50 per cent of adolescents feel bad about their body image. A third of adolescent girls say they feel addicted to social media,” the US Surgeon General said, adding that many teens also stay up past midnight on school nights, using social media.