It’s time to take control: Experts raise red flags on social media usage

While many of us spend significant time on social media and look at it as a medium to relieve stress and get connected with others, mental experts, including the Surgeon General of United States Dr Vivek Murthy, have raised red flags on social media usage.
Experts warn that excessive social media usage is leading to mental health issues, especially among teens, who spend three or more hours a day on social media and are twice as likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. They stressed that addressing the issue now is essential.
Dr Vivek Murthy, who was in Bengaluru recently, pointed out that young people often confess to feeling disconnected, even when they are surrounded by others physically on campus or through social media. “Being connected online does not always translate into meaningful relationships where one can truly be themselves,” Dr Murthy said. He highlighted that one challenge is how social media has fundamentally altered how people communicate and relate to each other.
He stated that over time, social media has made face-to-face communication more uncomfortable, and young people may not develop the necessary social skills to engage with others or form new relationships. Dr Vivek Murthy emphasized that this digital shift has weakened our “social muscle”, which like any muscle, gets weaker if not used, and stronger with regular practice.
Raising concerns about the negative effects of social media on adolescents, Dr Murthy said teens who spend three or more hours a day on social media are twice as likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. “Due to social media, nearly 50 per cent of adolescents feel bad about their body image. A third of adolescent girls say they feel addicted to social media,” the US Surgeon General said, adding that many teens also stay up past midnight on school nights, using social media.
Social media a double-edged sword
Senior psychologist and executive director, Cadabams Hospitals, Neha Cadabam termed that ‘social media’ can be a double-edged sword when it comes to mental health.
“On the one hand, it allows for connectivity and community building. However, excessive use often leads to unhealthy comparisons, anxiety, and distorted self-perception. Continuous exposure to carefully curated images of success, beauty and lifestyle can create feelings of inadequacy, increasing stress, anxiety, and even depression.
Social media can also disrupt sleep patterns, reduce focus and attention, and promote a sedentary lifestyle, all of which contribute to poor mental health outcomes. The compulsive checking of notifications can lead to addiction-like symptoms, where individuals struggle to disconnect, further impacting emotional well-being,” she explained.
Dr Vidhya Jothi N, consultant psychiatrist, TriLife Hospital, said, “There are different strengths and vulnerabilities that may predispose individuals using social media to engage in maladaptive behaviours, which can lead to mental health problems. Every individual has a different relationship with social media. Many overindulging in social media have been experiencing an increase in anxiety, body image concerns, loneliness, fear of missing out and sleep disturbances. Social media use becomes problematic when one has an increasing urge to use it or is not able to cut down on usage.”
Connected,but feeling lonely
Explaining why, despite being connected on social media, users feel lonely and isolated, Dr Vidhya said, “Human beings are social animals, we thrive being among other people and in society. When we limit ourselves to social media, it takes away time spent in face-to-face interactions, which is important in building relationships with others. The absence of physically being present can lead to feelings of being left out and isolated.”
The illusion of connection on social media can actually intensify feelings of loneliness. Online interactions are often surface-level, lacking the emotional depth and non-verbal communication that come with face-to-face interactions. This leads to a sense of emotional disconnect. Moreover, people tend to present only the best aspects of their lives on social media, creating an unrealistic portrayal of happiness and success, which can leave others feeling even more isolated in their struggles. Social media also fosters a ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ (FOMO), where people feel left out or inadequate, compounding their loneliness, Neha said.
On how to identify if a family member or friend is battling loneliness, Dr Vidhya said, “Changes in their behaviour can be the first sign to look out for when someone is battling loneliness. When the person is showing signs of spending a lot of time alone, unproductivity, sudden displays of negativity, signs of being sick or ill, indicates the person is feeling lonely.”
Govt’s critical role
The government has a critical role to play in improving mental health infrastructure. This includes making mental health services more accessible, affordable and widespread. Including mental health education in school curriculum is essential. Teaching children about emotional regulation, resilience and coping mechanisms from an early age can reduce the incidence of mental health issues later in life. This can also help reduce stigma by fostering a generation that sees mental health as a normal part of well-being, Neha explained.
Dr Vidhya pointed out that it is important for people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of what they’re feeling, and are able to speak and understand their own minds with a professional, or with someone they trust their feelings with, who can help improve their mental health significantly.
She too batted for government regulations to safeguard mental health in India, and said personal discipline with respect to social media use is the need of the hour. “Our curriculum should include the importance of mental health, and the need to reach for professional help when required,” Dr Vidhya said.
Take control of social media engagement
It’s important to remember that social media isn’t inherently harmful, but like any tool, its impact depends on how it’s used. While we can’t eliminate social media from our lives, we can take control of how we engage with it. Prioritizing real-world connections, being mindful of how we spend our time online, and addressing the emotional triggers behind excessive usage can help create a healthier balance between the virtual and real worlds. Additionally, encouraging people to seek professional help when needed can prevent deeper mental health issues from developing, Neha said.
Stating that it’s important to understand that transformation begins at home, Dr Vidhya said, “Every parent or guardian must create an environment that models healthy social media habits. Adolescents often mirror what they see in their home. It is important to model heathy social media habits by creating a family change (eg. avoiding social media use during dinner time / while conversing with children). These help children develop their own healthy boundaries.”
ARE YOU OVERUSING SOCIAL MEDIA?
It’s crucial to reflect on how your time online impacts your mental state. If you feel anxious or dissatisfied after scrolling, it’s time to reassess your usage.
Time management issues: When you find it hard to limit your time on social media, even when you know it’s affecting your daily responsibilities
Anxiety when away from phone: Being unable to check your phone can cause feelings of anxiety or restlessness
Mood dependency If your mood heavily depends on the engagement (likes, comments), or you experience withdrawal symptoms when unable to check social media
Increased irritability: Overuse can lead to irritability, and many people develop the habit of mindlessly tapping on objects, much like they would on their phone
Neglecting real-life interactions: When virtual connections start replacing real-world relationships, and you prioritize social media over in-person activities
Sleep disturbance: If you’re staying up late or waking up during the night to check your phone, it indicates an unhealthy attachment to social media
IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Self-esteem and confidence
Social media fosters a culture of comparison. Comparing oneself to the idealized versions of others on social platforms constantly, can erode confidence. Individuals often feel like they fall short compared to others, and this leads to lowered self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy. Seeing others achieve career, relationship, fitness milestones etc can make people question their own progress or worth.
Loneliness and depression Though social media connects people, it often leads to feelings of isolation. Online relationships lack the depth and emotional resonance of real-world interactions, leaving users feeling empty or dissatisfied.
Social media-worthy holidays Teens often feel pressured to go on “social media-worthy” holidays, focusing more on capturing the perfect photo than actually enjoying the moment. This need to portray an idealized version of life detracts from authentic experiences.
SPOT THE PERSON BATTLING LONELINESS
Identifying loneliness in someone can be challenging because it’s often hidden.
However, common signs include:
Withdrawal
If someone begins avoiding social gatherings or stops engaging in activities they once enjoyed
Mood changes
Unexplained mood swings, irritability or sadness
Excessive scrolling and binge-watching
Someone who engages in excessive social media scrolling or binge-watching might be trying to fill a void created by loneliness
Sleep disturbance
Loneliness is often accompanied by troubled sleep, either due to racing thoughts or excessive late-night social media use
Empty feeling
Loneliness may manifest as a persistent feeling of emptiness, even when surrounded by people or immersed in distractions
BALANCING SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE
Set time limits
Use app timers or schedule to control use
Engage mindfully
Instead of mindless scrolling, focus on meaningful interactions. Make an effort to follow accounts that uplift and inspire, rather than those that trigger negative emotions
Digital detox
Take regular breaks from social media, even if it’s just for a day or weekend, to reconnect with the real world
Prioritize real-life connections
Make time for face-to-face interactions, whether with family, friends or through group activities