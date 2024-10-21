KSMSCL MD seeks report after TNIE exposes medical supplies mismanagement

MYSURU: A day after TNIE published a report, ‘KSMSCL officials diverted medical supplies elsewhere?’, Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd Managing Director Srinivas on Sunday sought a report from officials concerned.

In a press statement, the health department and KSMSCL MD stated, “The issue raised is of serious concern, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure the integrity and proper functioning of warehouse operations.

The steps will be taken in response to the complaint, including the investigation process and the measures that will be implemented should the complaint be substantiated with stock position review, interviews and inspection and data collection.”

The KSMSCL MD has sought a comprehensive review of the current stock position at the Mysuru warehouse. Inventory records will be audited and compared with physical stocks to identify any discrepancies. The warehouse will be inspected to verify whether storage and stock management procedures were followed, it stated.

The MD said the data on stock transactions, shipments and receipt logs will be obtained from the warehouse management system. A timeline of stock movements and any reported issues will be created for analysis.

The MD stated that if any irregularities are identified during the initial stock position review, corrective actions will be taken immediately. Inventory management processes will be temporarily enhanced with increased supervision until the investigation is concluded. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible, he added.