Metro chugs into 14th year with high expectations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Namma Metro stepped into its 14th year on Sunday, having cemented its place as a vital public transportation mode for the city. In sharp contrast to the scepticism regarding patronage for Metro travel in the initial period following its launch on October 20, 2011, on the 6.7-km stretch between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road, Bengalureans are today vociferously demanding the opening up of completed new Metro lines at the earliest.

It has emerged as the second largest Metro network in India, with 73.81km and 66 stations, next only to Delhi Metro.

The lack of breathing space inside trains is a constant complaint among Metro commuters. With an average ridership of 7.5 lakh daily, it has begun making operational profits.

Ridership is expected to shoot up within the next four months, when the small 3.14-km line between Nagasandra and Madavara, and the much awaited RV Road-Bommasandra stretch (Yellow Line) via Electronics City are launched.

The boost in ridership has emboldened BMRCL to contemplate going in for a hike in fares. A committee has been set up which will submit its recommendation within 90 days.

The biggest issue facing the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is the shortage of coaches to increase the frequency of trips. This is the same reason why the completed Yellow Line has merely become a showpiece.