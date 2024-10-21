Metro chugs into 14th year with high expectations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Namma Metro stepped into its 14th year on Sunday, having cemented its place as a vital public transportation mode for the city. In sharp contrast to the scepticism regarding patronage for Metro travel in the initial period following its launch on October 20, 2011, on the 6.7-km stretch between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road, Bengalureans are today vociferously demanding the opening up of completed new Metro lines at the earliest.
It has emerged as the second largest Metro network in India, with 73.81km and 66 stations, next only to Delhi Metro.
The lack of breathing space inside trains is a constant complaint among Metro commuters. With an average ridership of 7.5 lakh daily, it has begun making operational profits.
Ridership is expected to shoot up within the next four months, when the small 3.14-km line between Nagasandra and Madavara, and the much awaited RV Road-Bommasandra stretch (Yellow Line) via Electronics City are launched.
The boost in ridership has emboldened BMRCL to contemplate going in for a hike in fares. A committee has been set up which will submit its recommendation within 90 days.
The biggest issue facing the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is the shortage of coaches to increase the frequency of trips. This is the same reason why the completed Yellow Line has merely become a showpiece.
Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar told TNIE, “Patronage of Bengaluru Metro is increasing month on month, which shows public confidence in Metro services. Ridership is set to increase as its services are being extensively used.”
With increased ridership, BMRCL is forced to confront different kinds of issues. It finds itself helpless, with a spate of suicide attempts at its stations since last year.
What to look forward to
Phase 2A & 2B that will connect Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport via KR Pura, will completely change the way the public commutes to the airport. Tunnelling for the underground corridor of Pink Line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara is expected to be completed shortly, with the last Tunnel Boring Machine still at work.
Phase-3, running 32.15km with two corridors that will connect JP Nagar to Hebbal and Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, received the nod from the Union Cabinet two months ago. Phase-3A line along Sarjapur Road still awaits the nod of the State government.
None of the BMRCL officials were willing to comment on the milestone.
Last date for feedback on fare revision extended to Oct 28
Bengaluru: BMRCL has extended the deadline for public feedback on the proposed revision of Metro fares to October 28. Previously public were invited to send their views to the First Fare Fixation Committee of BMRCL by October 21. Responses can be sent via email to ffc@bmrc.co.in, through Whatsapp at 9448291173 or by post to the chairperson, 1st Fare Fixation Committee of BMRCL, 3rd Floor, C Block, BMTC Complex, KH Road, Shantinagar, Bengaluru- 560027