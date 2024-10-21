Rain woes continue to haunt Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Apartment complexes and major roads in the city were flooded owing to heavy rain on the wee hours of Sunday. While the rain stopped in the morning, the city saw intermittent rain in the afternoon affecting the Sunday plans of many Bengalureans. Basements of apartment complexes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Uttarahalli and Kengeri in Bengaluru West were inundated.

Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Uttarahalli woke up only to find that their basements flooded with their two-wheelers and cars submerged. Jayaram Das Junction on Mysuru Road was flooded on both sides and the Bangalore Traffic Police had put up a notice asking people to use alternative roads. Also, Khoday underpass near KSR City Railway Station was flooded affecting vehicular movement.

Roopena Agrahara and Silk Board Junction, too, were flooded leading to slow-moving traffic. Staff at the BBMP control room said that they did not receive any complaints on houses getting flooded. However, tree falls were reported from Koramangala, RR Nagar, Kammanahalli, Indiranagar, and Neelasandra.

According to the rainfall data from Varuna Mitra, on the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on October 20, Kengeri received the highest rainfall of 141.5 mm rain, followed by Jnana Bharathi, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Nayandahalli with 106 mm.