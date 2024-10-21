Scrapping yet to pick up pace in Karnataka, only 3k vehicles reach facilities so far

BENGALURU: It has been nearly a year since two Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) became operational in the state. However, according to data from the RVSF dashboard of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these facilities have not gained the momentum anticipated by the state transport department, with just over 3,000 vehicles (both government and private) scrapped till date.

Many private vehicle users prefer to continue using their old vehicles which are over 15 years. As per Karnataka’s Registered Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2022, all government vehicles that are 15 years old and private vehicles that have completed 15 years and have not passed the fitness test should be scrapped.

Commercial vehicles, which must get their fitness certificates renewed every year, are also subject to scrapping if they fail the test. The RVSF facilities are designed to conduct scrapping scientifically without causing any damage to the environment. Besides the scrapped materials are recycled.

Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) C Mallikarjuna said that as per the data available with the state transport department, nearly 10,000 vehicles- both government and private vehicles have been scrapped so far. However, the numbers will take time to reflect on the MoRTH RVSF dashboard. He emphasised that while scrapping of government vehicles which have completed 15 years is mandatory, private vehicles owners have the option to keep their vehicles if they pass the fitness test.

“As long as the private vehicles pass the fitness test, we cannot compel them to scrap the old vehicles. If old vehicles are scrapped, they get a Certificate of Deposit, which offer a concession on motor vehicle tax,” Mallikarjuna said.

Meanwhile, people said that more awareness should be created about vehicle scrapping policy for them to come forward and get their vehicles scrapped without polluting the environment. They urged the state transport department to take up mass campaigns by showing videos on how an old vehicle is scrapped scientifically and how this will help prevent pollution.

Mallikarjuna said the department will intensify these efforts to encourage people to scrap old vehicles.