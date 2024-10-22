'I am confident, Congress will win all three seats': CM Siddaramaiah

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday exuded confidence that the Congress will win all three constituencies going to the polls on November 13.

Speaking to the media persons at Challakere where he was attending a private programme, Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress would win the bypolls in Channapatna, Shiggaaon and Sandur. Responding to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement, accusing the Congress of looting funds from the AHINDA community, Siddaramaiah questioned the source of the alleged Rs 1,200 crore Yatnal claimed was supposed to be used to topple the Congress government, suggesting it might be black money obtained through bribes.

Regarding the JDS’ accusation that the Congress is attempting to lure BJP leader CP Yogeshwara, going into the Channapatna bypoll, Siddaramaiah said the BJP and JDS should first select their alliance candidate for the constituency. The Congress would finalise its candidate soon.

When asked about the flooding in Bengaluru due to the incessant rain, the chief minister said all measures have been taken to improve the situation.