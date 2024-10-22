Karnataka: Contempt complaint filed against minister BZ Zameer

BENGALURU: A formal complaint was filed with the office of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking action against Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for alleged contempt of court.

The petition, filed by activist Abraham TJ, calls on the Governor to instruct the state’s Advocate-General to expedite approval of a legal application, seeking consent to initiate criminal proceedings against the minister under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The controversy stems from comments made by Zameer Ahmed Khan during a media interaction on September 26, 2024. Reacting to a High Court judgment on September 24, 2024, in Writ Petition No. 22356/2024, the minister allegedly referred to the court’s decision as a “political judgment”. The petition argues that this statement was not only contemptuous, but claimed that it sought to undermine the authority and dignity of the court.