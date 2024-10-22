Karnataka: Contempt complaint filed against minister BZ Zameer

BENGALURU: A formal complaint was filed with the office of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking action against Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for alleged contempt of court.
The petition, filed by activist Abraham TJ, calls on the Governor to instruct the state’s Advocate-General to expedite approval of a legal application, seeking consent to initiate criminal proceedings against the minister under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
The controversy stems from comments made by Zameer Ahmed Khan during a media interaction on September 26, 2024. Reacting to a High Court judgment on September 24, 2024, in Writ Petition No. 22356/2024, the minister allegedly referred to the court’s decision as a “political judgment”. The petition argues that this statement was not only contemptuous, but claimed that it sought to undermine the authority and dignity of the court.
Abraham also spoke of dissatisfaction about the lack of action from the Advocate-General’s office, despite bringing it to their notice.
According to the petition, Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement of the court’s ruling as “political” is an insult to both the high court and judge responsible for the decision. The petitioner argues that such statements, especially from a sitting minister, could erode public trust in the judiciary if left unchecked. The letter calls on the Governor to ensure the Advocate-General upholds the sanctity of the judicial system by granting permission to prosecute the minister without further delay.
In response to the complaint, minister Priyank Kharge said, “There is nothing surprising in this complaint. The Governor’s office has been reduced to the office of the BJP. Wherever the BJP is weak, the office of the governor is used to strengthen the BJP.’’