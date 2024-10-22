Karnataka: Legislators to urge CM Siddaramaiah to write to Centre on SC quota

BENGALURU: At a meeting of Congress legislators belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), chaired by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Monday, it was decided that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government be suggested to write to the Centre, seeking its intervention in what data on the caste census should be taken into account, while implementing the classification of the SC quota.

In its verdict on August 1, the Supreme Court had said the states have power to implement the quota within quota but also issued a rider that it should be based on verifiable empirical data. The meeting discussed this issue and felt that implementing the classification of SC quota, without getting clarity from the Centre, would prove counterproductive as anyone can move court and get the order stayed.