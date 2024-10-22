Karnataka: Next cabinet meet to discuss replacing DBT with food kits

He said the Centre, which had refused to provide rice to the state for the scheme, recently came forward to supply rice at Rs 28 per kg. He claimed to have discussed it with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi as the state requires 20,000 tonnes of rice every month.

Muniyappa said the ‘Ahara Soudha’ will be constructed at Rs 50 lakh to house the department’s offices in Bengaluru. October-end will organise the World Food Mela to spread the message that nearly a third of food in hotels and function halls which is getting wasted should be checked, he said.

Muniyappa said that during the revision, the department found 13,87,639 ineligible ration cards, of which 3,63,664 have been cancelled, while the process is on for the 3,97,111 cards. As many as 2,964 cards had been taken by government employees and a penalty has been imposed on them.