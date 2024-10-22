Karnataka posts robust 10.2 per cent GSDP growth

BENGALURU: Karnataka registered a robust Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 10.2 per cent in FY 2023-24, significantly surpassing the national average of 8.2 per cent.

Citing data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the state government said Karnataka accomplished this feat despite many challenges, including drought and a slowdown in global IT markets.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said initially, the National Statistical Estimate had projected a modest 4 per cent GSDP growth for Karnataka, but this was revised to 13.1 per cent by the end of the fiscal year, indicating early underestimation of the state’s economic performance.