Karnataka: Yogeshwara quits as BJP MLC, says will fight as independent

He, however, still has hopes of being a candidate of BJP-JDS alliance. Because of this, he has not quit the saffron party. “I have not quit BJP. Once again I will appeal to the party’s central leadership and also to Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to consider my candidature,” he said and claimed that state BJP leaders are in favour of fielding him from Channapatna.

Asked if he would join Congress, he said, “As of now, I have resigned as MLC to contest as an independent candidate. But who knows what happens tomorrow? In the past too, I contested as an independent candidate and also from various parties. Soon, I will hold a meeting with my supporters and well-wishers and decide in this regard.”

Dismissing the possibility of contesting as a JDS candidate, he said that his supporters are against it. Even JDS workers are against it. He could only fight as a BJP candidate and it will help strengthen the saffron party’s base in the Old Mysore region, he added.