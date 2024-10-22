Kodava Ain Mane established at Dakshinachitra Museum in Chennai

“Our long search for an Ain Mane from Kodagu bore fruit in 2022. We acquired and dismantled the 1852 built Kodira family Ain Mane in Kodagu. The entire house was documented in detail and all the wooden elements were numbered, dismantled and transported to Dakshinachitra Museum in early 2023,” shared Rathi Vinay Jha, former secretary of the tourism department, member of the Sandooka Museum Trust and Life Trustee of Daskhinachitra Museum who headed the Kodava Ain Mane project. She was earlier involved in curating materials for the Sandooka Virtual Kodava museum.

The work for the Ain Mane at Dakshinachitra Museum began in June 2023 and the same is ready to be inaugurated today. The Ain Mane is lined with materials that exhibit the unique culture, traditions, rituals, folk culture, attire and cuisine of the Kodava community.

The project was supported by the CSR wing of Hyundai Motors and Mobis India Foundation. As confirmed by Rathi, a Kodava troupe from Kodagu will perform at Dakshinachitra today and tomorrow during the inaugural ceremony.

“The Dakshinachitra Museum managed by Madras Craft Foundation showcases ancestral homes from all the Southern States. The museum is 35 years old and they already have 18 such ancestral homes. The Kodava House will be the 19th such house. The Kodava house will showcase the culture and heritage of Kodavas and Kodagu,” she concluded.