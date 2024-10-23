Liquor, shacks to be allowed on Karnataka beaches soon

MANGALURU: If the tourism department has its way, then the beaches of coastal Karnataka will treat its visitors with shacks and liquor on the lines of Goa, which attracts scores of people compared to the other beaches in in the state.

Speaking at 'Connect 2012', an interactive session with travel, tourism and hospitality stakeholders of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, here on Wednesday, Tourism Department Director and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Managing Director, Dr K V Rajendra said the department is considering to allow shacks and liquor on the state beaches in order to promote tourism, adding that these changes are likely to be incorporated in the new Tourism Policy.

Responding to requests from stakeholders on the need to relax certain restrictions with regard to timings and use of liquor on beaches, Rajendra admitted that people will not simply come to beaches to sit and spend time. He also agreed that things need to change if at all the state beaches have to attract more crowd like Goa.

Furthermore, he said they are planning to put up more streetlights on beaches in order to ensure people's safety and also help them spend more time during night hours. He also mentioned that the district officials have been instructed to look for government as well as private land parcels with tourism potential in order to promote Tent Tourism in the state.

On the request to allow visitors near beaches till late night, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said visitors are allowed to stay in beaches within Mangaluru city till 1 am after the state government extended the business hours of shops, restaurants and other licenced establishments in the limits of all city corporations in the state. However, he said he will find out from the police department as to why people are not allowed near beaches after 9 pm.

Rajendra also mentioned that the tourism department will open a facilitation centre soon to hasten the process of giving Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) and other clearances for tourism projects. He said the new tourism policy will have a separate chapter dedicated to tourism development in the coastal region.

Stating that the state is strong in attracting domestic tourists, he highlighted the need to focus on international and domestic tourists and also extend their stay in the coastal region.

He even directed the district administration to map the coastal area from Batapady Beach to Sasihithlu Beach as part of tourism development efforts.

“This process would involve identifying land parcels and marking permissible and non-permissible activities to ensure well-planned and sustainable development along the coast. All necessary clearances for these activities will be provided at the state level,” he stressed.