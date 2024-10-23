Need to put caste census report before public: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is likely to place the much-debated Socio-Economic and Education Survey, or caste census report, at the next cabinet meeting, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said here on Tuesday.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February this year, just before the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced.

Parameshwara told reporters: “We need to discuss the report, people should know what is in it. It will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting and decisions taken. The government has spent Rs 160 crore on it, we need to tell people what is in the report, or they will think the government is trying to hide it.’’

He, however, said implementing the census report is a different issue. “The decision to implement it will take a different form, but one need not worry about it,’’ he said.

Asked about issues related to internal reservation and caste census, the minister said the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramiah are capable of handling it. He, however, said reservation quota should not exceed 50 per cent. “In Karnataka, many communities are asking for reservation, if we include them, it will exceed 50 per cent,’’ he said.