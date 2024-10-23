Polluted water kills four in Tumakuru, Vijayanagara

TUMAKURU/VIJAYANAGARA : Four people died after drinking water suspected to be contaminated in Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts in the past five days.

The deceased have been identified as Gundamma, 60, and Bhuvaneshwari, 10, of Soralamavu village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, and Bhovi Suresh, 34 and Bhovi Mahantesh, 45, of Tunbigeri near Telagi at Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district. Suresh and Mahantesh died in hospitals in Davanagere and Bengaluru.

Ten people are being treated in different hospitals in Tumakuru district. Of them, Ratnamma was shifted to the district hospital in Hassan after her condition deteriorated. Drinking water supplied from a tank in the village is said to be the reason for this. The villagers said that they fell ill after drinking water from the tank.

Fifteen people were admitted to various hospitals in Vijayanagara district in the past two weeks after drinking water suspected to be contaminated. The villagers claimed that dirty water entered the pipeline which got damaged at Harapanahalli.

“There are traces of water contamination at Harapanahalli. We are waiting for a report. A medical team has been sent to Harapanahalli,”said a local health official.