Tractor washed away in Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA : Heavy rain that lashed the district on Monday night has thrown normal life out of gear in several places across the district. Challakere taluk is severely affected as Nayakanahatti and surrounding areas were found waterlogged throughout the night.

The floodwaters from Chikka Kere in Nayakanahatti have led to the waterlogging at the police station, houses and business establishments in the temple town. Along with this, Horamutt’s Guru Thipperudraswamy temple was submerged. A tractor was washed away in the flash floods at Gajjuganahalli village on Monday night.

The police found it difficult to protect records inside the office as the rainwater entered the station at knee-deep level, causing hurdles for the officials.

A car with four people en route to Devarahatti was washed away near Nayakanahatti village. However, the youths, who were travelling in the car, escaped.