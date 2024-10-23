Veerashaiva leaders seek fresh caste survey

BENGALURU: A meeting of the All-India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha, chaired by its president and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, on Tuesday sought a fresh and scientifically conducted Socio-economic and Educational Survey, also known as the caste census, to rectify issues. It pointed out that the survey was conducted a decade ago and is riddled with contradictions and inaccuracies. The Mahasabha, however, said it is not opposed to the process.

It urged CM Siddaramaiah to abandon any action based on the recommendations of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission, especially by its former chairman H Kantharaju.

The meeting was attended by prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders, including BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa, current and former legislators. It discussed lack of proper representation of Lingayat sub-sects in the state’s OBC list. It pointed out that several sub-sects are listed without the term “Lingayat,” confusing.

MLC AH Vishwanath said, “The community appears to have forgotten the principles of social justice that the great social reformer Basavanna stood for.”