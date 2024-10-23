Woman delivers twins in bus, one dies in hospital in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a woman delivered twins in a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Kanakapura on Monday. However, one of the babies died at a hospital later.

The woman, Raziya Banu, who was seven months pregnant, was heading to Hunsanahalli’s Primary Health Centre (PHC) for a regular check-up. The doctors there are said to have advised her to go to the Kanakapura district hospital.

Banu boarded a KSRTC bus to Kanakapura. When the bus was nearing Kabbalu, she started developing labour pain. Immediately, the other passengers assisted Banu and she delivered twins — a boy and a girl. The bus headed directly to the Kanakapura district hospital, where Banu and the babies were given preliminary treatment.

As the delivery was premature, the babies were underweight and the doctors at the Kanakapura district hospital advised them to be shifted to Benglauru’s Vani Vilas Hospital. Doctors at the Kanakapura District Hospital said that the premature delivery could have happened as Banu was weak.

Dr Savitha, Medical Superintendent, Vani Vilas Hospital, told The New Indian Express that one baby died despite treatment and that the other one is under treatment and it is healthy. She added that Banu is also doing well.