BJP wins MLC bypoll ahead of three assembly bypoll in Karnataka

MANGALURU: In a morale booster for BJP ahead of three assembly bypolls in the state, party candidate Kishor Kumar Puttur won the Karnataka Legislative Council bypoll from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency on Thursday.

Kishor defeated Congress candidate Raju Poojary by a margin of 1,697 votes. While Kishor polled 3,655 votes, Poojary came a distant second with just 1,958 votes. SDPI candidate Anvar Sadath Bajathur got 195 votes while Independent candidate Dinakar Ullal got 9 votes.

In all, 5,907 votes were cast in the election out of which 90 votes were invalid. The winning candidate had to secure 2909 votes.

The result was on expected lines as BJP has maximum supporters as members of ULBs and gram panchayats in the constituency. The Congress failed to put up a tough fight and its election campaign was lacklustre as the state government was embroiled in MUDA and Valmiki scams.