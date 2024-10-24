Dalit huts burning case in Karnataka's Marukumbi village: 101 to be sentenced on October 24

KOPPAL: A court at Gangavati taluk in Koppal district is all set to award punishment to 101 people who are accused in the Marukumbi village incident in which huts of several Dalits were set ablaze by people from another community. The incident had rocked the state in 2014. The punishment will be awarded on Thursday. The incident took place over a clash between the victims and the accused over denial of entry to Dalits in the village’s hotels and barber shops.

Many Dalit leaders had taken out a padayatra from Koppal district to Bengaluru. Initially, 117 were booked in the case. While some of them have died, 100 accused were arrested on Monday. One accused is still missing and the police have launched a manhunt for him. This is the first time in the history of the region that 101 people will be awarded punishment at the same time.

After this incident, police had kept a tight vigil in Marukumbi village for three months. A Dalit leader, Veeresh Marukumbi, who took the lead in opposing atrocities was found murdered near Koppal Railway Station in 2014.

Some Dalit leaders in Koppal said, “The burning of huts was a tragic incident. Marukumbi village is still remembered for the shameful act. Now, the court will award the punishment to the 101 accused. Actually, there were 117 people, but some have died.”